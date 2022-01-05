Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 15:52

Man (50s) arrested in relation to alleged Christmas day stabbing of woman near Cork village

The woman was at home with her son and daughter in law and another man when an argument broke out shortly after 4pm on December 25. 
The arrest was made this morning by officers investigating the case. A man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Mallow Garda Station.

Olivia Kelleher

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with a Christmas day attack on a woman on the outskirts of Banteer.

The 51-year-old woman left the house only to be followed by the male occupant who then stabbed her in the upper body. A relative raised the alarm and emergency services rushed to the scene.

The woman was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she was initially in a critical condition. 

Her condition has since stabilised.

She underwent surgery for the stab wounds to her chest.

Gardai supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit attended at the scene. A man was found by members of the Armed Support Unit a short distance from the house. He was also transferred by ambulance to CUH where he was treated for non life threatening injuries. Both the house and the area where a man was found were forensically examined in the aftermath of the incident.

Gardai from multiple divisions, including Kanturk and Mallow, attended at the scene alongside the Armed Support Unit and an army search team from Collins Barracks in Cork. 

Investigations are ongoing.

