Investigation underway in Cork city after man found with unexplained injuries

A forensic examination was carried out at the location where he was found.
A member of the public made an emergency call at 4am regarding a man in distress on Carrs Hill.

Roisin Burke

Gardaí are investigating after an injured man was found bleeding from an unexplained leg wound on the outskirts of Cork city in the early hours of Wednesday morning

"Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred on Carrs Hill in Douglas, Co.Cork in the early hours of this morning," a spokesperson said. "A man, aged in his 30s, was discovered by Gardaí with injuries. 

"He was later taken to Cork University Hospital where he is continuing to receive treatment for leg injuries." 

A garda source told The Echo the injured man, who is from Eastern Europe, has spoken to gardaí in recent hours. 

The source said Gardaí are still in the early stages of their investigation and are looking to ascertain how the man’s injuries, consisting of a puncture wound to the upper thigh, were sustained.

A member of the public made an emergency call this morning, at 4am, regarding a man in distress on Carrs Hill.

The man, who was found in an intoxicated condition, was taken to hospital and a forensic examination was carried out where he was found.

It is understood a trail of blood was traced by Gardaí for over a kilometre across a distance between Maryborough, and the N28, Carrs Hill, where the individual was located.

Speaking to The Echo, a Garda source said that Gardaí were still trying to establish if a crime had occurred in relation to the incident and the investigation was ongoing in this regard.

