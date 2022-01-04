Dumping 'epidemic' in North Cork

A councillor from the Charleville area has hit out at fly-tippers and illegal dumpers, who he says are damaging the natural landscape and endangering the local wildlife.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle recently pulled 26 electric fence batteries, four tyres and a toilet out of a ditch in Newtownshandrum.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Doyle said something needs to be done about the issue of dumping - which he described as a nationwide problem and very evident in North Cork.

“The people who are doing this don’t want to use a bring site, there are options there, but they don’t want them," he said.

"Anyone doing this is showing blatant disregard for the community.”

Mr Doyle said the dozens of old electric batteries he found were leaking acid into the local habitat and highlighted the possible consequences that might have for the local environment.

Mr Doyle said he was aware of the issue due to the volunteer work of his wife Angie Doyle, who is in the Newtown Tidy Towns.

“It’s a regular incident, dumping in North Cork is blatant, it's an epidemic.”

The Fianna Fáil councillor said every householder should be held accountable for their waste and believes there should be a waste collection register.

Despite his frustration at the recent find, Mr Doyle stressed that it is a minority of people who are littering in this way.

“The Tidy Town committees in Charleville, Newtown, Ballyhea are fantastic," he said.

"It is only a handful of people that are doing this and getting away with it.”