Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 07:00

Dumping 'epidemic' in North Cork

Fianna Fáil Councillor Ian Doyle took to social media after pulling 26 electric fence batteries, four tyres and a toilet out of a ditch in Newtownshandrum following Christmas.
Dumping 'epidemic' in North Cork

26 electric fence batteries, four tyres, and a toilet found in a ditch in Newtownshandrum. Pic: Ian Doyle.

Roisin Burke

A councillor from the Charleville area has hit out at fly-tippers and illegal dumpers, who he says are damaging the natural landscape and endangering the local wildlife.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle recently pulled 26 electric fence batteries, four tyres and a toilet out of a ditch in Newtownshandrum.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Doyle said something needs to be done about the issue of dumping - which he described as a nationwide problem and very evident in North Cork.

“The people who are doing this don’t want to use a bring site, there are options there, but they don’t want them," he said. 

"Anyone doing this is showing blatant disregard for the community.” 

Mr Doyle said the dozens of old electric batteries he found were leaking acid into the local habitat and highlighted the possible consequences that might have for the local environment.

Mr Doyle said he was aware of the issue due to the volunteer work of his wife Angie Doyle, who is in the Newtown Tidy Towns.

“It’s a regular incident, dumping in North Cork is blatant, it's an epidemic.” 

The Fianna Fáil councillor said every householder should be held accountable for their waste and believes there should be a waste collection register. 

Despite his frustration at the recent find, Mr Doyle stressed that it is a minority of people who are littering in this way. 

“The Tidy Town committees in Charleville, Newtown, Ballyhea are fantastic," he said. 

"It is only a handful of people that are doing this and getting away with it.”

Read More

Taoiseach and other coalition leaders to meet on Tuesday to discuss Covid-19 threat

More in this section

Garda Man (70s) dies following collision in Cork
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020 School reopening delay would be 'harmful' to some children, claims Cork GP
Cork retailer slams minimum unit pricing for alcohol as beer slab prices soar Cork retailer slams minimum unit pricing for alcohol as beer slab prices soar
illegal dumpingnorth corkcork
Extremist views widespread in England's classrooms, say teachers

ASTI to push for 'delayed and staggered reopening of schools' at meeting with Education Minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more