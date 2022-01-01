Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 10:41

Corkonians mark New Year with beautiful photos from around the county

Social media users across Cork have welcomed the New Year with some beautiful photos of their local areas.
Bantry witnessed a fireworks display on New Year's Eve to welcome in 2022. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Breda Graham

Corkonians have taken to social media to welcome the New Year with some impressive shots from their locality.

After what has been yet another unprecedented year of living through a global pandemic, people captured one last memory of 2021 while looking forward to a happier and healthier 2022.

Taking to Twitter, users shared their photos and video clips which included views of Cork city’s twinkling lights at night from The Montenotte Hotel, sunset at Cork Harbour, fireworks over Cork’s Marina Park, the still waters of West Cork, and a misty New Year’s Day morning in Midleton.

