Corkonians mark New Year with beautiful photos from around the county

Corkonians have taken to social media to welcome the New Year with some impressive shots from their locality.
After what has been yet another unprecedented year of living through a global pandemic, people captured one last memory of 2021 while looking forward to a happier and healthier 2022.
Taking to Twitter, users shared their photos and video clips which included views of Cork city’s twinkling lights at night from The Montenotte Hotel, sunset at Cork Harbour, fireworks over Cork’s Marina Park, the still waters of West Cork, and a misty New Year’s Day morning in Midleton.
Cork looking gorgeous as always 🙌🏼Happy New Year from @MontenotteH 💥 pic.twitter.com/WNCfy8sDVr— Catherine (@MeeCatherine) January 1, 2022
Happy New Year to all our colleagues, clients, and local communities from #PortOfCork Here's to the new dawn & a great 2022! Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/wAqd3lNCL2— Port of Cork (@PortofCork) January 1, 2022
New year, same great whiskey. Thank you all for your continued support. Looking forward to an even better year ahead. Bring it on, 2022!#irishwhiskey #westcork #westcorkwhiskey #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/PSMq7VH2he— West Cork Distillers (@WestCorkDistill) January 1, 2022
Happy New Year!— Daithí Kelly 🎄 (@dkellyj) January 1, 2022
2022 … bring it on 😬🤞
(Pic: Fireworks over Cork’s new Marina Park 23/12/21 ✨) pic.twitter.com/o8hdEHhgiF
Happy New Year from all the team at Nano Nagle Place! 🥂— Nano Nagle Place (@NanoNaglePlace) January 1, 2022
Huge thank you to the people of Cork and further afield for supporting us for another year! Lots more exciting things to come in 2022, watch this space...@Pres_Sisters @pure_cork @PresSisNE @PBVM_Sisters @corkcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/9PdUXlj4Qu
Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness -— Deborah Hickey 🐝 (@DeborahHickey) January 1, 2022
Desmond Tutu. Happy New Year #Cork ❤️ @PhotosCork @corkbeo @pure_cork pic.twitter.com/fCVVkLxHWa
A new year dawning over the Kindred Spirits, here’s to a happy & healthy one for all !#Christmas #Christmas2021 @PhotosCork @pure_cork #Cork #NewYearResolution #NewYear2022 #Christmas #NewYear2022 #Ireland #SaturdayMotivation #SaturdayVibes #NewYear #Omicron #photooftheday pic.twitter.com/Vp5dcbT2gS— Midleton Images (@midletonimages) January 1, 2022
Ringing in the new year in Rosscarbery @celtic_cottages!#WestCork pic.twitter.com/PM7oVmadL9— SIAR Photography (@siarlandscapes) December 31, 2021
Well done to Bantry Development & Tourism Association for another great display of fireworks on NYE. pic.twitter.com/YTckeed8Iv— Bantry Tidy Towns (@BantryTidyTowns) December 31, 2021
New Year’s Eve 2021 ✨#Cobh #NewYear2022 pic.twitter.com/AaNBnj5rbR— Jen Buckley (@ReColaisteMCobh) December 31, 2021
“Happy New Year 2022 To You All!” 🎉🎊 #HappyNewYear .Here’s some of my Favourite Photos from 2021 of #Courtmacsherry Bay & Old Head of #Kinsale in #WestCork 😍📸🌅🌊🌈🌙🎨✨♥️#Cork #WildAtlanticWay #Ireland #photography @pure_cork @corkbeo @AimsirTG4 @wildatlanticway @StormHour pic.twitter.com/QcgPPjMq1H— Alan Mac Cárthaigh 🇮🇪 (@AlanMcC82) December 31, 2021
Day 365/365 & 729/731. Walked 6265km & 500km+/month exc. February, in all weather. Grateful for support of #100daysofwalking #200crew #300crew #365crew who motivated me countless times to keep going @PhotosCork @100DaysOfWalkin @pure_cork @GetIreWalking @urlofcork @PaschalSheehy pic.twitter.com/Dwchp2o9kT— Dave Johnston (@DavidJohnston12) December 31, 2021
Last walk of 2021! Rolling into 2022! @PhotosCork @corkbeo @CorkHarbourWX pic.twitter.com/YzAikFDLEt— Ruth Dalton (@Gvoegal) December 31, 2021