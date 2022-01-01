Corkonians mark New Year with beautiful photos from around the county

Corkonians have taken to social media to welcome the New Year with some impressive shots from their locality.

After what has been yet another unprecedented year of living through a global pandemic, people captured one last memory of 2021 while looking forward to a happier and healthier 2022.

Taking to Twitter, users shared their photos and video clips which included views of Cork city’s twinkling lights at night from The Montenotte Hotel, sunset at Cork Harbour, fireworks over Cork’s Marina Park, the still waters of West Cork, and a misty New Year’s Day morning in Midleton.

Cork looking gorgeous as always 🙌🏼Happy New Year from @MontenotteH 💥 pic.twitter.com/WNCfy8sDVr — Catherine (@MeeCatherine) January 1, 2022

Happy New Year to all our colleagues, clients, and local communities from #PortOfCork Here's to the new dawn & a great 2022! Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/wAqd3lNCL2 — Port of Cork (@PortofCork) January 1, 2022

New year, same great whiskey. Thank you all for your continued support. Looking forward to an even better year ahead. Bring it on, 2022!#irishwhiskey #westcork #westcorkwhiskey #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/PSMq7VH2he — West Cork Distillers (@WestCorkDistill) January 1, 2022

Happy New Year!

2022 … bring it on 😬🤞



(Pic: Fireworks over Cork’s new Marina Park 23/12/21 ✨) pic.twitter.com/o8hdEHhgiF — Daithí Kelly 🎄 (@dkellyj) January 1, 2022

Happy New Year from all the team at Nano Nagle Place! 🥂



Huge thank you to the people of Cork and further afield for supporting us for another year! Lots more exciting things to come in 2022, watch this space...@Pres_Sisters @pure_cork @PresSisNE @PBVM_Sisters @corkcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/9PdUXlj4Qu — Nano Nagle Place (@NanoNaglePlace) January 1, 2022

Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness -

Desmond Tutu. Happy New Year #Cork ❤️ @PhotosCork @corkbeo @pure_cork pic.twitter.com/fCVVkLxHWa — Deborah Hickey 🐝 (@DeborahHickey) January 1, 2022

Bantry witnessed a fireworks display on New Year's Eve to welcome in 2022. Picture: Andy Gibson.