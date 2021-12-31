Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 18:00

'I hope 2022 will be the year where everyone can start afresh': Lord Mayor issues new year message

The Lord Mayor acknowledged that many people are fatigued of the ongoing pandemic but said that a new year brings with it fresh hope.
The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher at the City Hall, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher has wished the public a happy new year, and has encouraged people to look to the future with optimism, stating that "brighter days are ahead". 

"As 2021 is coming to an end, I hope 2022 will be the year where everyone can start afresh.

"For the past two years, people have taken to their homes, abided by the social distancing rules, made unimaginable sacrifices and sadly lost loved ones dear to us. 

"All due to this awful pandemic.

"The new year marks the beginning of new promises, resolutions, and life decisions.

"It is this time of the year when we all can let go of old disputes and fights, and focus on mending everything for the new year to come," he said in a social media post. 

"I hope this is the beginning of the end.

"A time that will in no doubt be seen as this generation’s War.

"Brighter days are ahead. Happy New Year to you all."

