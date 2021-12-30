'Totally unacceptable': Vandalised defibrillator in Cork town has had to be removed

CRIMINAL damage done to an automated external defibrillator (AED) cabinet in Blarney has been blasted as “totally unacceptable” and an act of “utterly pointless” vandalism.

Blarney Community First Responders has advised the public that, not for the first time, its publicly accessible AED outside the main entrance to Blarney Woollen Mills has been vandalised and is withdrawn.

In a Facebook post, the voluntary group, which provides 24-hour call-out cover to a 5km radius of Blarney Village, instructed the public to always call 999/112 in case of an emergency, and said that other AEDs in the locality are accessible at locations including Blarney Auto Centre, Blarney Scout Hall opposite the playground, at Blarney GAA Club, the Waterloo Inn, at Cloghroe Stores, and Shournagh Childcare.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on Saturday, December 18, in Blarney at 10.45pm.

The spokesperson said that no arrests have yet been made and that investigations are ongoing.

Local Fine Gael councillor Damian Boylan condemned the vandalism as “destruction for the sake of it” and said it is “utterly pointless”.

He likened the act to someone throwing a lifebuoy into a river and the consequences that might have in the event of an emergency.

He said the AED in question has had to be withdrawn as a result of the broken cabinet, as water could get in which might damage the defibrillator.

Mr Boylan lauded the work of the Blarney Community First Responders, who also fund-raise for this type of vital equipment.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald blasted the vandalism as “totally unacceptable”.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and I would appeal to anyone who has information to pass it on to the gardaí to help in their investigation,” he said.

“I’ve been in Blarney regularly over the Christmas and the atmosphere is great.

“Blarney Community First Responders provide crucial and critical services not only to the local community but also to many visitors every day of the year.

“This defibrillator saves lives and is a vital piece of life-saving equipment.

“Any interference to this cabinet is totally unacceptable.”