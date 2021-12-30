Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 12:07

New book marks 100 years of Cobh Ramblers

Written and compiled by club volunteer Thomas Stafford, Cobh Ramblers FC - A History tells the story of the club’s century in existence, going right back to the very first days in 1922. 
New book marks 100 years of Cobh Ramblers

Written and compiled by club volunteer Thomas Stafford, 'Cobh Ramblers FC - A History' tells the story of the club’s century in existence, going right back to the very first days in 1922. 

Amy Nolan

Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Cobh Ramblers Football Club, a new book detailing the club's rich history has been published. 

Written and compiled by club volunteer Thomas Stafford, Cobh Ramblers FC - A History  tells the story of the club’s century in existence, going right back to the very first days in 1922. 

It looks at the origin of the club colours, the glories at Munster Senior League level, the journey to the national stage, Roy Keane’s Ramblers spell, and more. 

"Cobh Ramblers is a very historic club and I had always wanted to put something like this together," Mr Stafford told The Echo

"There were lots of stories and sources out there and it was a case of collecting them and making sure that the club’s history wouldn’t be lost. 

"The feedback has been brilliant and even people who may not be football fans are finding the book interesting. 

"There are so many great Cork and Cobh people featured in it and it’s a nice way to remember them."

Cobh Ramblers FC - A History is available to purchase from Cobh Ramblers' website, www.cobhramblers.ie

Read More

Cork City to begin their 2022 league campaign away to Bray Wanderers

More in this section

Continued risk of localised flooding Continued risk of localised flooding
Department of Health confirms new daily record of Covid-19 cases Department of Health confirms new daily record of Covid-19 cases
Sales muted but steady in city post-Christmas, say Cork retailers Sales muted but steady in city post-Christmas, say Cork retailers
cork sportcork people
Garda investigations ongoing following incident in Cork city last night

Garda investigations ongoing following incident in Cork city last night

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more