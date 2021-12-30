New book marks 100 years of Cobh Ramblers

Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Cobh Ramblers Football Club, a new book detailing the club's rich history has been published.

Written and compiled by club volunteer Thomas Stafford, Cobh Ramblers FC - A History tells the story of the club’s century in existence, going right back to the very first days in 1922.

It looks at the origin of the club colours, the glories at Munster Senior League level, the journey to the national stage, Roy Keane’s Ramblers spell, and more.

"Cobh Ramblers is a very historic club and I had always wanted to put something like this together," Mr Stafford told The Echo.

"There were lots of stories and sources out there and it was a case of collecting them and making sure that the club’s history wouldn’t be lost.

"The feedback has been brilliant and even people who may not be football fans are finding the book interesting.

"There are so many great Cork and Cobh people featured in it and it’s a nice way to remember them."

Cobh Ramblers FC - A History is available to purchase from Cobh Ramblers' website, www.cobhramblers.ie