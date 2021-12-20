Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 14:25

Cork City to begin their 2022 league campaign away to Bray Wanderers

Cobh Ramblers will face a trip to take on relegated Longford Town on February 18
Cork City manager Colin Healy

Cork City will begin their 2022 First Division league campaign away to newly formed Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds. 

Colin Healy’s men will be the first team to face the Bray/Cabinteely combination when the league begins on 18 February and will also finish their season against the same side at Turners Cross 21 October.

The opening round of fixtures will see Longford Town and Waterford FC begin life in the First Division at home to Cobh Ramblers and away to Athlone Town respectively.

City's first home game of the season looks to be a mouthwatering fixture which will see former manager John Caulfield return to Turner's Cross with his Galway United side. 

Both teams will be regarded as the favorites for promotion from the division and will be keen to lay their intentions down early on in the division.

The first Cork derby will be played at the same venue when Cobh Ramblers make the short trip on 11 March before City host Waterford in the first Munster Derby of the season a week later.

This year’s First Division will consist of nine teams meaning one team will not participate in each round of fixtures. 

City’s first break will be the weekend of the 8-11 of March.

Last season, there were only three rounds of fixtures but because of the loss of a team in the division this year, it has led to the expansion of the league to four rounds of league fixtures meaning each team will play one another twice at home and twice away from home.

cork soccer
<p> John Kavanagh, Cobh Ramblers team captain,  makes a clearance. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

