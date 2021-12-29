Cork airport advise passengers to arrive early for flights in coming days

CORK Airport is asking all passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight in the coming days, as staff prepare for a busy weekend ahead of New Year’s.

The airport was expecting around 60,000 people to pass through arrivals and departures from December 17 to January 4.

The current period has been the busiest the aviation sector has had since the pandemic began with the most hectic day expected to be January 2 as people head home following the holidays.

“Everyone should give themselves at least 90 minutes before their flight. It would be our usual advice but it’s particularly important at the moment,” said Cork Airport communications manager Kathleen Walshe.

Ms Walshe also advised anyone travelling with presents to use gift bags rather than wrapping paper when packaging them to avoid delays at security.

“We would advise anyone travelling for New Year’s, or maybe coming home for the day, to not have any gifts wrapped in their bags in case a security officer asks to see the packages. It would be best to use gift bags instead,” she told The Echo.

“Another thing we are asking is for passengers not to carry snow globes in their hand luggage because of the liquid contained in them. They will be taken off people so it’s best to put them in checked luggage.”

People are reminded that only passengers, crew, and staff are currently allowed in the airport.