Emergency services responding to incident at Blarney Castle

Update: In a Tweet this afternoon, Cork City Fire Service confirmed crew members from Ballyvolane are now back at the station after attending an incident in Blarney.

The Fire Service said crew members had to perform a "difficult and technical extraction of a patient from Blarney Castle".

Ballyvolane crew now back at home station following a difficult and technical extraction of a patient from Blarney Castle.



As always great interagency work with @AmbulanceNAS and @IrishCoastGuard to give the patient the best care possible. pic.twitter.com/jZhYRPPiHP — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) December 29, 2021

"As always great interagency work with the National Ambulance Service and Irish Coast Guard to give the patient the best care possible," they added.

Earlier: Emergency services are currently responding to an incident at Blarney Castle.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, Crosshaven Coast Guard, along with units from the Fire Service and National Ambulance Service are currently at the scene.

Valentia Coast Guard received the call in relation to the incident just after 2:20pm this afternoon.

It is believed the alarm was raised after a woman fell down stairs.

