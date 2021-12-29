Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 15:34

Emergency services responding to incident at Blarney Castle

Valentia Coast Guard received the call in relation to the incident just after 2:20pm this afternoon.
Emergency services are currently responding to an incident at Blarney Castle.

Update: In a Tweet this afternoon, Cork City Fire Service confirmed crew members from Ballyvolane are now back at the station after attending an incident in Blarney.

The Fire Service said crew members had to perform a "difficult and technical extraction of a patient from Blarney Castle".

"As always great interagency work with the National Ambulance Service and Irish Coast Guard to give the patient the best care possible," they added.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, Crosshaven Coast Guard, along with units from the Fire Service and National Ambulance Service are currently at the scene.

It is believed the alarm was raised after a woman fell down stairs. 

More to follow as we have it. 

