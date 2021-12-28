Huge turnout for first Glanmire-Watergrasshill charity tractor run

OVER 100 participants turned up for a special Christmas-themed charity tractor run in East Cork today.

Organisers of the Glanmire-Watergrasshill Charity Run were blown away by the turnout for the event.

Organisers were blown away by the turnout today. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Over €2,800 has been raised for Pieta House so far - not counting what was collected in the donation buckets that were provided today.

Emily and Mark O'Dowd taking part in the run today. Pcture: Eddie O'Hare

"It was excellent. We're delighted with it and the turnout was crazy," said organiser Adam Dunne.

"I was at the front and when we were driving past the crowd everyone was smiling and having a bit of craic.

"There were parents out with kids and they were loving it. It was lovely to see."

Ruth and Katie Loughran, from Rathcooney. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

All of the tractors and truck owners taking part decorated their vehicles with lights and other festive decorations.

Tea and coffee were also available for those lining the route.

Organisers are hoping to make the run an annual event. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

All of the proceeds raised will go directly to Pieta House and organisers are hoping to maybe make the run an annual event.

