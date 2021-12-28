Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 18:40

Huge turnout for first Glanmire-Watergrasshill charity tractor run

Over 100 participants turned up for the event, which has raised nearly €3000 for Pieta House so far
Huge turnout for first Glanmire-Watergrasshill charity tractor run

Tractor and truck owners lit up the dark for Pieta House earlier today. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Martha Brennan

OVER 100 participants turned up for a special Christmas-themed charity tractor run in East Cork today.

Organisers of the Glanmire-Watergrasshill Charity Run were blown away by the turnout for the event.

Organisers were blown away by the turnout today. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Organisers were blown away by the turnout today. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Over €2,800 has been raised for Pieta House so far - not counting what was collected in the donation buckets that were provided today.

Emily and Mark O'Dowd taking part in the run today. Pcture: Eddie O'Hare
Emily and Mark O'Dowd taking part in the run today. Pcture: Eddie O'Hare

"It was excellent. We're delighted with it and the turnout was crazy," said organiser Adam Dunne.

"I was at the front and when we were driving past the crowd everyone was smiling and having a bit of craic. 

"There were parents out with kids and they were loving it. It was lovely to see."

Ruth and Katie Loughran, from Rathcooney. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Ruth and Katie Loughran, from Rathcooney. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

All of the tractors and truck owners taking part decorated their vehicles with lights and other festive decorations.

Tea and coffee were also available for those lining the route.

Organisers are hoping to make the run an annual event. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Organisers are hoping to make the run an annual event. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

All of the proceeds raised will go directly to Pieta House and organisers are hoping to maybe make the run an annual event.

To donate click here.

Read More

Plans afoot for close to 300 homes in Cork village

More in this section

Calls to limit opening hours of public toilet in Cork town to reduce risk of it being 'abused' Calls to limit opening hours of public toilet in Cork town to reduce risk of it being 'abused'
"You can feel their pain": Charity's heartbreak as kid calls in search of Pokemon cards  "You can feel their pain": Charity's heartbreak as kid calls in search of Pokemon cards 
Plans afoot for close to 300 homes in Cork village Plans afoot for close to 300 homes in Cork village
#christmasplace: glanmireplace: watergrasshillorganisation: pieta house
<p>The two vehicle collision occurred at 2:30pm.</p>

Emergency services attend collision in Little Island

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more