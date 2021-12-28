Plans afoot for close to 300 homes in Cork village

A planning application seeking permission for the development of almost 300 new homes at Lackenroe and Johnstown townlands in Glounthaune has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

The strategic housing development (SHD) application, lodged by Bluescape Limited, details plans for 201 houses along with 88 apartments, a crèche and associated site works.

The proposed development would be constructed on lands to the north and south of the public road, L-2970, known locally as ‘the Terrace’.

Development to the north of the Terrace would consist of the construction of 260 residential units - 196 houses, 64 apartment/duplex units and a two-storey crèche.

The 196 houses would be made up of five four-bed detached dwellings, 44 four-bed semi-detached dwellings, 12 four-bed townhouses, two three-bed detached dwellings, 22 three-bed semi-detached dwellings, 47 three-bed townhouses and 64 two-bed townhouses.

The 64 apartment/duplex units would comprise five three-bed units, 32 two-bed units, and 27 one-bed units contained in six three-storey apartment buildings with ancillary bicycle parking and bin stores.

Computer-generated image of the proposed Lackenroe SHD. Image via www.lackenroeshd.ie

Development to the south of the Terrace would consist of 29 residential units made up of five houses and 24 apartments.

The five dwellings include one three-bed detached dwelling, two three-bed townhouses and two two-bed townhouses.

The apartments would be provided in a four-storey mixed-use block containing a ground floor community unit and a commercial unit with apartments at ground floor and upper floor levels comprising three three-bed units, seven two-bed units and 14 one-bed units with ancillary rooftop terrace, car parking, bicycle parking and bin stores.

Vehicular access to two dwellings in the lands to the north of the Terrace would be provided via an upgraded entrance from the Terrace with vehicular access to the remainder of dwellings in the lands to the north of the Terrace via the signalised junction from the L-2968 and internal road network which has been granted planning permission.

A separate secondary emergency access is also proposed from the L-2969 to the north.

Vehicular access to the five dwellings to the south of the Terrace would be via a new entrance from the Terrace and the proposed apartment building will be accessed from Johnstown Close.

The proposed development also makes provision for a pedestrian link from the proposed development north of the Terrace to Johnstown Close via the Terrace which will include a signalised pedestrian crossing and associated traffic calming measures.

Ancillary site works include the demolition of an existing derelict house and associated outbuildings, landscaping and servicing proposals including the realignment of the existing pedestrian/cycle route on Johnstown Close.

In documentation submitted with the application, it states that the proposed development represents the second phase and the realisation of a masterplan for residential development at the subject landholding.

Permission currently exists for 38 houses in phase one and construction has recently commenced on the permitted dwellings.

A decision on the current application for the second stage of development is expected by April 19.