Walk-in vaccination clinic reopens at Cork City Hall

THE Covid-19 vaccination centre in Cork City Hall has reopened today, with booster vaccinations available to anyone aged over 40 - or healthcare workers over 30 - until 7:30pm.

The walk-in clinic is one of many to have resumed operation around the country following the Christmas break, as the Government ramps up its vaccination programme.

Earlier this week, it was announced that all age groups would be eligible to receive a booster vaccine by January 10.

From December 29, anyone aged over 30 will be able to receive a booster dose in both vaccination centres and pharmacies and GPs are already authorised to vaccinate the age group.

Boosters will also be available to those aged 16 to 29 who received the Janssen vaccine from the same date. These will be available through GPs and pharmacies with bespoke clinics running from the following week in vaccination centres.

From January 10, anyone over 16 will be eligible for a booster shot.

Vaccinations for children

Meanwhile, children aged between five and 11 years who have a health condition that puts them at risk of severe illness from Covid, or who live with someone who is at higher risk, will be offered their primary dose in vaccination centres from January 3.

All other five to 11-year-olds will be eligible for vaccination from January 8. The portal to book an appointment will open on December 28.

“For most children, Covid-19 is a mild illness which will resolve. However, a small minority of children will have more serious disease and some may experience long-term consequences of infection," said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

“Covid-19 has had a significant, negative impact on the lives of all of us, particularly the educational and social lives of our children. The necessary public health measures have disrupted the various developmental opportunities that our children engage in with their peers.

"All of these factors have informed this decision to accelerate Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme."

Cork clinics

The walk-in vaccination clinic for those aged 40 and above (and healthcare workers over 30) will continue at Cork City Hall from today until December 29 with all ages welcome on this date. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic is open from 8am to 7:30pm on December 28, 5pm to 7:30pm on December 29, 8am to 7:30pm on December 30, and 8am to 1pm on December 31.

For those who haven't registered before attending, bring along your vaccination cert if applicable, PPSN, a photo ID and contact details.

More information is available on www.hse.ie