'It was intimidating': Man arrested after flare lit in crowd on Washington Street 

Gardaí had to be called from other stations to assist with crowd dispersal. 
A criminal investigation is ongoing

John Bohane

A male has been arrested after a flare was lit up in a crowded area on Washington Street last night.

A garda source told The Echo that beer bottles were also thrown at the gardaí during the disturbances.

The source added that gardaí from a number of different Cork city garda stations were called in to disperse the large crowds who had gathered last night.

A garda spokesman said a crowd that consisted of mostly young people gathered in the area after 8pm last night. 

“A crowd comprised mostly of youths and juvenile teenagers began to gather in the Washington Street area of Cork city," they said. "Gardaí conducted patrols of this area and engaged with crowd in an effort to clear the street.

“During the course of the evening, a male was arrested after lighting a pyrotechnic in the crowd. He was conveyed to a Cork city Garda Station and has since been released without charge." 

A criminal investigation is ongoing. Gardaí continued to engage with the crowd present and all persons were subsequently dispersed from the area,” the spokesperson added.

A garda source told The Echo they believe incidents like these are down to a lack of resources.  

“They were distressing scenes," he said. "Once the pubs closed at 8pm last night large crowds gathered on the steps of the Courthouse. 

"It is all down to resources. If you don’t have the resources out on the streets policing these things are going to happen.” 

He described the situation as initimidating for the officers involved  

“The guards were called to move them on and they had bottles thrown at them," he said. "It was intimidating. 

"Guards from other stations came and helped to disperse the crowd. However, if you are calling them from one place there is no policing presence in other areas.”

