Investigation underway after gardaí physically obstructed during incident in Carrigaline

An investigation is underway after gardaí were obstructed both physically and verbally in an incident in Carrigaline at the weekend.

Gardaí attended a number of incidents in Carrigaline on Saturday night and a garda spokesperson confirmed that in the course of making an arrest, gardaí were obstructed both physically and verbally in the course of their duties.

The garda spokesperson said further criminal investigations are now ongoing in relation to these incidents.

Gardaí said that they are aware of videos circulating on social media and say it should be noted that these videos clearly show that the persons gardaí were dealing with on the night were teenagers, “the vast majority being juveniles, some quite young juveniles.”

The spokesperson added: “An Garda Síochána is a community based unarmed police service and works closely with communities to foster positive relationships. As a community-based police service An Garda Síochána needs the support of the community, their representatives and the parents of juveniles to ensure that the youngest in our community are not just aware of but also practice their social responsibility and do not end up unintentionally being involved in criminality and referred to the Statutory Juvenile Diversion Programme or before the Criminal Courts.”