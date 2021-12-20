Green light for 45 social housing units in Bandon

FORTY-FIVE new social housing units look set to be constructed in Bandon as Cork County Council approved a contravention of the Bandon-Kinsale Local Area Plan at council this week.

The application, made by Cork Co-Operative Marts Limited, will see the demolition of an existing house and garage known as The Mart House.

The planning approval is for 45 residential units.

The units consist of 21 two-bed ground floor apartments, 23 three-bed duplex apartments, and one single-storey two-bed unit.

The proposed housing development also includes associated car parking, drainage works, a play area, bicycle parking, bin storage, landscaping and boundary treatments, surface treatments, and all ancillary site development works.

It is understood the project will be a social housing development, with discussions ongoing between the council and an approved housing body.

Speaking about the planned development, Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said the homes are much needed in the Bandon area and the project is in a great location, close to the town.

“Bandon is crying out for social housing and I think this is a fantastic development,” said Mr Murphy.

Independent councillor Alan Coleman echoed his colleague’s sentiments, saying that outside of the metropolitan area, Bandon has the highest number of people on a waiting list for social housing.

While the planning has been approved by Cork County Council, there is a period of a month where an objection can be made to An Bord Pleanála regarding the submission.