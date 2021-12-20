Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 22:18

Green light for 45 social housing units in Bandon

The application, made by Cork Co-Operative Marts Limited, will see the demolition of an existing house and garage currently known as The Mart House.
Green light for 45 social housing units in Bandon

The units consist of 21 two-bed ground floor apartments, 23 three-bed duplex apartments, and one single-storey two-bed unit.

Roisin Burke

FORTY-FIVE new social housing units look set to be constructed in Bandon as Cork County Council approved a contravention of the Bandon-Kinsale Local Area Plan at council this week.

The application, made by Cork Co-Operative Marts Limited, will see the demolition of an existing house and garage known as The Mart House.

The planning approval is for 45 residential units.

The units consist of 21 two-bed ground floor apartments, 23 three-bed duplex apartments, and one single-storey two-bed unit.

The proposed housing development also includes associated car parking, drainage works, a play area, bicycle parking, bin storage, landscaping and boundary treatments, surface treatments, and all ancillary site development works.

It is understood the project will be a social housing development, with discussions ongoing between the council and an approved housing body.

Speaking about the planned development, Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said the homes are much needed in the Bandon area and the project is in a great location, close to the town.

“Bandon is crying out for social housing and I think this is a fantastic development,” said Mr Murphy.

Independent councillor Alan Coleman echoed his colleague’s sentiments, saying that outside of the metropolitan area, Bandon has the highest number of people on a waiting list for social housing.

While the planning has been approved by Cork County Council, there is a period of a month where an objection can be made to An Bord Pleanála regarding the submission.

Read More

Gardaí urge people to be alert to 'jugging' in run up to Christmas 

More in this section

Man to stand trial next year accused of murdering Frankie Dunne in 2019 Man to stand trial next year accused of murdering Frankie Dunne in 2019
Man accused of driving against one-way traffic in the Jack Lynch tunnel Man accused of driving against one-way traffic in the Jack Lynch tunnel
Works to commence within weeks on €9m water infrastructure on Cork's northside Works to commence within weeks on €9m water infrastructure on Cork's northside
planningcork developmentbandon
Law and justice concept

Cork man assaulted doctor after he suggested getting a Covid vaccination

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more