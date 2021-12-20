Cork man assaulted doctor after he suggested getting a Covid vaccination

A doctor advised a patient to get a Covid vaccination and the young man reacted by assaulting the doctor.

This arose when the patient was attending the GP in East Cork.

While the assailant - 34-year-old Jason Butler of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork - was put on a probation bond on the charge of assault causing harm, it could still trigger the imposition of a three-month jail term.

The matter came to light at Cork District Court where there was an application to have the suspension revoked on a previously imposed three-month term, in light of the assault on the doctor.

Butler was convicted recently at Midleton District Court on a charge of assault causing harm to Dr Gerard McLaughlin at the East Cork Clinic on June 21. Butler was put on a probation bond in respect of that conviction.

However, this was all brought to the attention of Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court today in respect of another case involving Jason Butler.

The other case was one of engaging in threatening behaviour. Butler was previously convicted on that charge and given a three-month sentence which was suspended in February on the basis that he would keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The June assault on the doctor resulted in that sentence being re-entered before Judge Kelleher.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, outlined the background to the matter from Midleton, “He was attending his GP. He was not compliant with his medication at that time. The GP suggested he should take the Covid vaccination.

“Mr Butler reacted badly and struck the GP. He subsequently wrote a letter of apology. The GP did not make any victim impact statement.”

Judge Kelleher said by way of clarification, “He got the Probation Act for striking the GP – is that the bottom line?”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “Correct.”

Mr Cuddigan said that Butler, who had been living at St Vincent’s hostel, was presently under the close supervision of the staff assisting him at Cork Simon Community.

Judge Kelleher had to decide on whether or not to revoke the suspension on the three months sentence in all the circumstances.

“I will adjourn it until January 17 and make a decision on it then. I need to have an update from his psychiatrist and I need to know if he is taking his medication,” Judge Kelleher said.