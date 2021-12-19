Large crowds turn out for jabs at City Hall

WALK-INS queueing for booster shots at City Hall are waiting up to 15 minutes today as large numbers turn up for the jab.

Some people queued from 6am, two hours before the centre opened, to ensure they got a shot of the booster vaccine.

The shots are available at Cork City Hall from 8.00am to 8.00pm today. Picture David Creedon

UPDATE - Current queueing times

📍City Hall, Cork - 15 minutes

📍Shoreline - 30 minutes — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 19, 2021

Eligible candidates for the additional vaccination shots are healthcare workers over 30 and members of the public over 40.

The following is needed to avail of the vaccination service.

Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination, you should discuss them with your GP.