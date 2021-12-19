Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 08:00

'If you were a man I’d pull you off that f***ing bike and bate you': Cork man gets suspended sentence after threatening garda

He has 72 previous convictions including seven for engaging in threatening behaviour.
The judge imposed a two-month sentence but suspended it. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

Gardaí on duty in Cork city centre were verbally abused and told to leave people alone.

But now the accused says he will never be in trouble again as he expressed season’s greetings to the judge.

When a garda on mountain bike patrol approached this man, James O’Reilly, he said to her, “If you were a man I’d pull you off that f***ing bike and bate you.” 

He then shouted, “F***ing a**holes,” picked up an unknown object, threw it and walked off.

That was on October 11 and now at Cork District Court he has pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sergeant Pat Lyons, who outlined the background to the incident, said James O’Reilly who is aged around 50 and living with Cork Simon Community first denied the offence when charged, saying, “I threatened no guard.” 

Frank Buttimer said, “I would say the preponderance of offending goes back in time. And he has had nothing for more than two years.” 

Judge Kelleher said, 

“It is quite clear he has difficulties. This happened only two months ago so he still has difficulties.” 

Mr Buttimer described the defendant’s present drinking as sporadic.

The judge imposed a two-month sentence but suspended it.

O’Reilly said, “Can I say something – you are not going to see me inside in this courthouse again. That is a promise. Happy Christmas.”

