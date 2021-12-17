Nine local areas in Cork reporting Covid-19 incidence above national average rate 

New figures show that nine local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork have recorded 14-day incidence rates of the Covid-19 which were above the national average.

According to newly released data from the Covid-19 data hub, which relates to the 14-day period to December 13, the Cobh LEA recorded the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 1,793.8 per 100,000 population.

The figure is significantly higher than the national average incidence rate of 1,305.1 per 100,000 of the population.

A total of 612 cases of the virus were recorded in the LEA over the same period, a decrease on the 629 cases recorded for the previous 14 day period in the LEA.

It was followed by the Cork City South West LEA which has an incidence rate of 1,730.1 per 100,000 people, recording 814 cases.

Bandon-Kinsale LEA had an incidence of 1,642.1, jumping from 1,599.2 last week.

612 cases were recorded in the LEA, up from 596 cases recorded last week.

The Cork City North West LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 1,587.6 per 100,000 people and recorded 638 cases of Covid-19 while the Cork City North East LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 1,567.5 per 100,000 people and recorded 661 cases of Covid-19.

The Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal, recorded an incidence rate of 1,465.6.

666 cases of the virus were recorded in the LEA in the two weeks to December 6, an increase on the 611 cases recorded last week.

The Cork City South East LEA had a 14-day incidence of 1,428.2 per 100,000 and recorded 611 cases, while Macroom LEA had an incidence rate of 1,411.4 and recorded 520 cases.

The Fermoy LEA recorded 484 cases in the two-week period up to December 13 and an incidence rate of 1,329.5 per 100,000, while the Carrigaline LEA recorded an incidence rate of 1,300.5 per 100,000 and 457 cases.

The Mallow LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 1,193.5 and 348 cases.

The Cork City South Central LEA also recorded a 14-day incidence rate which was below the national average with an incidence of 1,003.4. It recorded 388 cases, a decrease in the 427 cases recorded last week.

There was a slight increase in both the 14-day incidence rate of the virus and cases recorded by the Kanturk LEA up to December 13 when compared to December 6.

An incidence rate of 938.4 per 100,000 population and 234 cases was recorded in the LEA, which is a rise of 13 cases.

The Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had a 14-day incidence rate at 799.2 with 242 cases, which represented a drop of 16 cases.

The Bantry-West Cork LEA had an incidence rate of 651.1 per 100,000 population with 146 cases, a slight decrease on the 158 cases recorded in the LEA last week.