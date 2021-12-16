Gardaí to welcome 800 new recruits and 400 civilian staff in 2022

AN Garda Síochána is set to welcome 800 new recruits in 2022 during what will be the organisation’s centenary year.

A fund of €28 million was provided by the Government in Budget 2022 to allow for the recruitment of 800 new gardaí and 400 civilian staff. The expanded trainee target for next year marks a move by the Government to take back ground lost over the last two years, caused by the Covid pandemic.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “An Garda Síochána welcomes the Government’s decision this week.

“Not only will these new gardaí further strengthen front-line policing, but it provides us with a great opportunity to become a more diverse organisation.

“Being more reflective of the society we serve will enhance our ability to provide an effective police service for all people. While we have one of the highest levels of female police officers in Europe, we fully recognise that this is not replicated when it comes to minority communities.

“There will be a significant focus in our recruitment campaign in reaching out to groups and individuals from these communities to encourage them to join An Garda Síochána. We know we have a lot of work to do in this area,” he said.

Commissioner Harris said that work has already started with initiatives such as the Intern Programme, changes to uniform policy, the establishment of the Garda National Diversity Forum, and the representation from diverse and minority communities in the Garda Reserve.

“Becoming a garda is a chance to make a real difference in communities. We want people from all backgrounds to join us and make that difference,” he said.

Meanwhile, some 26 individuals recently started intern work placements with An Garda Síochána, including two in the southern region. The 26 interns were selected from almost 500 applications following a competitive selection process.

Commissioner Harris warmly welcomed the interns and said he hopes that the coming months “will be fruitful for both the individuals who have joined us and for the organisation itself”.