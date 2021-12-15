Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 19:19

Boil water notice lifted for thousands of Cork residents

Customers on the Macroom Public Water Supply can use their water as normal again after nearly eight weeks
The areas affected included Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas.

Martha Brennan

THE boil water notice that has been in place around Macroom has been lifted after nearly eight weeks.

Irish Water and Cork County Council released a statement this evening notifying customers on the Macroom Public Water Supply that the boil water notice that had been in place has been lifted with immediate effect. 

The decision came after the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results and consultation with the HSE.

The notice was originally issued on October 20 as a precautionary measure due to high turbidity levels in the supply. 

As a result of the levels, Irish Water could not guarantee that the drinking water entering the Macroom Regional Public Water Supply was being properly disinfected.

Following the completion of remedial measures, all consumers on the supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

"Irish Water and Cork County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community," the statement said.

Irish Water, the local authority and the HSE Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring, and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre is available to answer any queries on 1800 278 278.

