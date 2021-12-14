County mayor calls for new school campus to be built in Cork town as families struggle to secure places for boys

THE Mayor of County Cork Gillian Coughlan has called for a new school campus to be built in Bandon to address the growing demand for places in post-primary schools in the locality.

Securing a place in a second-level school in the locality is proving especially problematic for boys due to the continued expansion in the hinterland.

Councillor Coughlan said the Department of Education was warned about this potential problem.

“This was foretold. In 2014 I asked for a report from the Department of Education asking what their future projections for the town were.

"Even though the Department is saying they have allocated money for extensions to two schools which I welcome with some reservation, I still think they have not planned for the population surge that is coming up through the town,” she said.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said a new school campus is required to cater for the growing demand.

“The quality of education in our schools in Bandon is second to none. I want the best for our students. I don’t see why our students should be provided with facilities that are oversubscribed because the Department failed to plan.

“We need a 21st-century school campus in Bandon in order to really enhance the excellent teaching that is going on.

"The facilities should be provided for our students. I am thinking about specialist classrooms and sports facilities. Why should we not have those in all of our schools?” she added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told The Echo: “Initial assessment indicates there are sufficient first-year school places for both boys and girls in Bandon for 2022/23; nonetheless, the Department is engaging with school patron bodies/school authorities in Bandon to identify any particular capacity requirements for the forthcoming year.”