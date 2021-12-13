Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 14:26

Crosshaven RNLI crew respond to boat fire near Myrtleville

It is understood that the vessel in question, believed to be a 26-foot yacht, suffered an engine fire shortly before noon. 
Volunteer crew members from Crosshaven RNLI were paged by Valentia Coast Guard this afternoon to respond to a boat fire near Myrtleville. Image credit: Derry Chambers Twitter

Amy Nolan

Volunteer crew members from Crosshaven RNLI were paged by Valentia Coast Guard this afternoon to respond to a boat fire near Myrtleville. 

A spokesperson for Crosshaven RNLI told The Echo that another vessel in the vicinity came to the aid of the casualty vessel and took the sole occupant of the yacht onboard.

"The lifeboat responded to the scene. 

"At that stage, the casualty had been taken back to Crosshaven and was checked out by our lifeboat doctor, Dr John Murphy, and was found to be ok but suffering from shock, obviously," the spokesperson said. 

A relative then came to collect the man from the lifeboat station. 

Regrettably, the vessel has since sunk off Myrtleville Fish Point area. 

rnliemergency services
