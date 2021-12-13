Call for changes to bus routes in Ballincollig

A call for two parallel bus routes to run through Ballincollig is being made by Fine Gael Councillor Garret Kelleher who is requesting an amendment to be made to the current BusConnects Cork plans.

Mr Kelleher wants the bus network to include two distinct parallel bus routes for Ballincollig, one to operate through the village and another to operate along Greenfields Road, Castle Road and Carriganarra to service local residents.

“If we are serious about our Climate action commitments, then we must invest meaningfully in public transport and active travel to offer people safe and reliable alternatives to private transport.

"I believe that having a second bus route in Ballincollig with a regular service should be at the heart of the BusConnects plans for our community in an effort to reduce our dependence on cars.”

Under the current draft proposals, Ballincollig is to be serviced by Route 1A and Route 1B. It is proposed that Route 1B is to follow the existing No. 220 bus route from Grange Manor in Ovens, through the village and on to Cork city centre via Model Farm Road.

The current proposal is for Route 1A to follow the same route but to include a diversion at Flynn’s Cross (immediately east of the White Horse Inn) and to travel along the back Ballincollig road through Carriganarra before carrying out a U-turn at the Killumney Road roundabout and travelling back to Flynn’s Cross along the same route, before turning eastwards to continue through Ballincollig village and along the same route as 1B.

SUBMISSION

In Cllr. Kelleher’s submission to BusConnects Cork, he claims that the current Route 1A proposal is inefficient and that Ballincollig would be far better served by a route which would travel along Greenfields Road, Castle Road and continue on to the Killumney Road roundabout before rejoining Route 1B at Poulavone roundabout.

“In my view, a separate and distinct second route passing Greenfields, Tuairín Glas, and An Caisleán, none of which are not included in the current draft proposal, and continuing along Castle Road, through Sunningdale and Carriganarra without carrying out an inefficient and environmentally unfriendly U-turn would be a far better and attractive service for the people of Ballincollig.

"It should also result in some households being able to consider reducing the number of cars they have parked outside their front door, which in my view should be the ultimate objective of the new BusConnects plans.”