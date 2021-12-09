Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic to take place in Cork city tomorrow

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.

The clinic is offering Moderna booster vaccinations for people aged between 50 and 69-year-olds from 11am to 5pm on Friday, December 10. No appointment is necessary.

Those wishing to avail of the booster must wait at least five months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine before receiving the booster vaccine.

Those who have had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated should wait for six months after their jab before getting a booster dose.

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.

Those attending for a booster dose should bring proof of Covid-19 vaccination such as their Digital Cert or Vaccination Card, while healthcare workers are reminded to bring proof of work ID.

People with any concerns regarding vaccination are asked to discuss them with their GP.