Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 17:04

Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic to take place in Cork city tomorrow

Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic to take place in Cork city tomorrow

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.

The clinic is offering Moderna booster vaccinations for people aged between 50 and 69-year-olds from 11am to 5pm on Friday, December 10. No appointment is necessary.

Those wishing to avail of the booster must wait at least five months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine before receiving the booster vaccine.

Those who have had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated should wait for six months after their jab before getting a booster dose.

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.
A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.

Those attending for a booster dose should bring proof of Covid-19 vaccination such as their Digital Cert or Vaccination Card, while healthcare workers are reminded to bring proof of work ID.

People with any concerns regarding vaccination are asked to discuss them with their GP.

Read More

Street flooded and school forced to close following burst water main in Cork city

More in this section

Luxury Cork resort buys pub previously owned by Pat Shortt Luxury Cork resort buys pub previously owned by Pat Shortt
Garda stock Garda investigations ongoing following two separate incidents on Cork roads this morning
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Covid-19: 12 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week
cork health#covid-19
<p>A burst water main that occurred on Redemption Road this morning resulted in a street being flooded, a primary school closing early and water supplies being turned off for the local community.</p>

Street flooded and school forced to close following burst water main in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more