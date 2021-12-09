Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 15:22

New state-of-the-art secondary school planned for Cork town 

The new school will meet the growing demand for school places in the local area.
A tender competition to appoint a Project Manager for the Department of Education's upcoming programme of construction is underway.

John Bohane

MACROOM secondary school De La Salle College has received the go-ahead to construct a new state-of-the-art school on the Sandy Hill site overlooking the River Sullane. The proposed new school will be constructed on the 9.5 acre site adjoining the Town Park.

Their school principal John Murphy welcomed the news which was confirmed in recent days by the Department of Education.

“There has been very positive feedback in the locality since the news broke,” he said .

“Macroom town is currently experiencing a construction renaissance with multiple residential projects underway or just completed.”

Mr Murphy said the new school will meet the growing demand for school places in the local area.

“Our numbers have increased significantly in recent years and we have had to put in temporary accommodation to meet the needs of the students,” he said. 

“It will be a 21st century school for the town of Macroom.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The department has determined that the accommodation needs of De La Salle College, Macroom will be met through the construction of a new school building on the site acquired at New Street, Gurteenroe, Macroom.

“The project for the school is included in the department’s ADAPT (Accelerated Delivery of Architectural Planning & Tendering) 3 Programme and a tender competition to appoint a Project Manager for this programme is currently underway.

“It is expected that this process will be concluded early in the New Year. The Project Manager, when appointed, will be responsible for initiating the process for the appointment of a Design Team for the ADAPT 3 Programme,” the spokesperson added.

