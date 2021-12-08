Over 4,150 Covid cases confirmed as people urged to get booster shot before Christmas

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 4,152 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am, 543 patients had been hospitalised with the virus, 118 of whom were in ICU.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths has now risen by 81 to 5,788.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said that the current surge has been driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

"As noted by the World Health Organisation today, new data on the Omicron variant is emerging every day but scientists need time to complete studies and interpret the results," he said.

"We must be careful about drawing firm conclusions until we have a more complete picture.

"We know how to break the chains of transmission of Covid-19 - these measures have worked against previous variants, they can successfully suppress transmission of the Delta variant and we are optimistic that they will work against the Omicron variant."

Dr Holohan added that it was "vital" for people to priotise booster vaccinaations and urged the public to not wait until after the Christmas season to organise an appointment.

"Please prioritise your booster vaccine appointment as soon as you are called for it. Do not wait until after Christmas.

"The benefits of receiving your booster dose far outweigh any potential risks that may arise in the meantime. You will begin to receive the benefit of your booster protection within seven days of receiving your third dose.

"This means that anybody who received their vaccine this week can be confident in the protection the booster will offer them as we move closer to the Christmas period.

"As such, is it vital that all of us prioritise our booster appointments as soon as we receive them or make the time to attend a walk-in vaccination clinic if that option is available."

Earlier today, Dr Holohan also endorsed the National Immunisation Advisory Committee's recommendation that Covid-19 vaccines be made available to five to 11 year olds in Ireland.

"Today’s announcement that a Covid vaccine will soon be available to children is welcome news and a significant positive step," he said.

"Vaccination remains one of the best ways to protect ourselves from severe illness and death from Covid-19. I would encourage anyone yet to receive a first dose to come forward for vaccination as soon as possible."