Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 11:02

'An awful kick in the teeth' Cork Tidy Town group blasts vandalism

Paul Kavanagh said the vandalism was very dispiriting, and volunteers had a lot of other work around the town on which they would prefer to concentrate.
'An awful kick in the teeth' Cork Tidy Town group blasts vandalism

Two large flower pots worth approximately €500 each were tipped over and broken in Brian Boru Square and a large pot was turned over in the Meadows.

Donal O’Keeffe

THE chairman of Fermoy Tidy Towns has condemned vandalism which caused over €1,000 worth of damage to flower pots and planters around the town.

Councillor Noel McCarthy described as “incredibly disheartening” the acts of vandalism which occurred over the past month and he called on those with information to come forward to An Garda Síochána.

Mr McCarthy said that two weeks ago two large flower pots worth approximately €500 each were tipped over and broken in Brian Boru Square and last week a large pot was turned over in the Meadows.

“The work that our volunteers have put in over the past several years has really transformed the town, and it’s an awful kick in the teeth to see such horrible behaviour trying to undo all that great work.” 

Mr McCarthy said he felt the vandalism was more likely to have been caused by what he called “random acts of irresponsible blackguarding” rather than as the result of a co-ordinated campaign.

Damage to flowerpots and planters in Fermoy. Picture: Fermoy Tidy Towns.
Damage to flowerpots and planters in Fermoy. Picture: Fermoy Tidy Towns.

“The people who did this need to be named and shamed, and taught a lesson, and I would ask anyone who knows anything about this to come forward to the gardaí,” he said.

Paul Kavanagh, project manager of Fermoy Tidy Towns, said the vandalism was very dispiriting, and volunteers had a lot of other work around the town on which they would prefer to concentrate.

“We’re busy putting up lights in the Square, and we have a load of other jobs we’d much rather be doing ahead of the Christmas,” he said.

Mr Kavanagh said that temporary repairs to the damaged pots at Brian Boru Square had been carried out by the Avondhu Blackwater Partnership, whom he thanked for their work, and he said the vandalism had been reported to the gardaí. He added that due to the expense of the flowerpots, it was unlikely Fermoy Tidy Towns would be able to replace them, and he echoed Mr McCarthy’s call for witnesses to come forward.

“We’ve all worked too long and too hard to make Fermoy a nicer place, and the people who did this need to be collared, and they need to cough up,” he said.

Fermoy Garda station can be contacted at 025 82100.

Read More

Critical meeting on closure of Cork mental health facility postponed

More in this section

Motorists urged to exercise caution with spot flooding and fallen trees reported across Cork Motorists urged to exercise caution with spot flooding and fallen trees reported across Cork
Hundreds of properties remain without power in Cork following Storm Barra Hundreds of properties remain without power in Cork following Storm Barra
Law and justice concept Cork man who assaulted another man with poker after parking space row has sentence reduced
community & volunteeringfermoycork anti social behaviour
<p>The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that vaccination should be offered to all children aged five to eleven years. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie</p>

NIAC recommends Covid-19 vaccination for children under 12

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more