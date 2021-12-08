Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 09:54

Critical meeting on closure of Cork mental health facility postponed

Critical meeting on closure of Cork mental health facility postponed

The Owenacurra Centre in Midleton. A meeting on the closure of the facility, which was due to ytake place yesterday was postponed. 

Roisin Burke

A CRUCIAL meeting regarding the closure of Midleton Mental Health facility, the Owenacurra Centre, was postponed yesterday due to insufficient time for discussion.

HSE management requested to reduce the speaking time of health committee members to five minutes each, citing emergency meetings to respond to Storm Barra as the cause.

The meeting, which would normally be two hours in length, was to be reduced to an hour or an hour and a quarter.

As a consequence, the health committee voted to postpone the meeting so that they could have sufficient time to examine the decision properly.

Speaking to The Echo, Green Party and Midleton councillor Liam Quaide said it was the right decision.

 “The idea that members would have just five minutes each to speak is not acceptable and disrespectful to the families affected by this closure,” he said.

Mr Quaide also raised the issue of a lack of information being provided by the HSE in relation to the closure of the residential centre. He highlighted that it had said room sizes were a “key part” of the argument to close the centre.

“Twenty days ago, Neasa Hourigan TD requested room-size dimensions for the Owenacurra Centre. We have followed up several times since and have not received that information. Room size is a key part of the HSE’s argument for closing the centre.”

According to Mr Quaide, if the proposed closure of the centre goes ahead with no further residential service plan, the alternative facilities for East Cork residents requiring these placements into the future will be scattered to high-support hostels and ward-based settings in other parts of Co Cork and in Cork City with negative effects.

“This is at odds with Mental Health Commission guidance and the HSE’s own policy on the rehabilitation of this client group, which is meant to be local and community-based.”

The centre currently has 19 patients, many of whom have lived there for many years.

Read More

'Disruption in the health service for six months can have a knock-on effect for seven years' 

More in this section

Hundreds of properties remain without power in Cork following Storm Barra Hundreds of properties remain without power in Cork following Storm Barra
Law and justice concept Cork man who assaulted another man with poker after parking space row has sentence reduced
Storm Barra: Boil Water Notice issued to more than 8,600 customers in Cork Storm Barra: Boil Water Notice issued to more than 8,600 customers in Cork
cork healtheast cork
Motorists urged to exercise caution with spot flooding and fallen trees reported across Cork

Motorists urged to exercise caution with spot flooding and fallen trees reported across Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more