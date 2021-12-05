Localised flooding warning issued for parts of Cork city centre on Tuesday

ROADS and parking areas along low-lying quays in Cork city centre may suffer localised flooding during expected high tides on Tuesday, December 7.

Cork City Council has advised that there will be a period of high astronomical Spring tides on Tuesday, December 7.

It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides.

These areas include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, French’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay.

The flooding could also potentially reach areas such as South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

Traffic restrictions may be in place at these locations, during these times. The morning high tide is expected at 7.24am on Tuesday, December 7.

Cork City Council will continue to monitor the situation closely as the forecasted weather and tidal conditions are variable at this time.

They urge people to be alert for further updates should the forecast conditions change in the meantime.