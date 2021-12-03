Future of Cork panto up in the air

The entertainment sector has been left reeling following the announcement earlier this evening that capacity would be reduced to 50 percent for indoor events until January 9.

One of the events that the people of Cork had been particularly looking forward to this Christmas might be in jeopardy, as organsiers of the Cork Opera House pantomime begin to "regroup".

This year's show, Nanny Nellie's Adventures in Pantoland, was due to begin this day next week.

"We know that this evening’s announcement from the Government is highly likely to affect patrons who have booked tickets to our panto, which is due to start on December 10," said Cork Opera House chief executive officer Eibhlín Gleeson.

"This is a hugely challenging time for everyone. We will need time to regroup and consult with our various stakeholders so that we decide how to proceed from here."

Ms Gleeson asked for patience in the coming days and said that staff will do their best to answer all queries as soon as possible.

"Our team will work very hard over the coming days to make the necessary decisions that need to be taken relating to panto and we will do our best to answer all queries," she said.

"As with every year with the Cork Opera House Panto, there has been huge interest in the show. Therefore, we know there will be many patrons who have questions at this time.

"Please know that we will endeavour to answer your questions. However, our team is small and it might take us some time to come back to your individual queries - but we will get to you I promise."

In the meantime, people can keep an eye on the theatre's social media pages for further announcements.