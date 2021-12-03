Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 20:57

Future of Cork panto up in the air

Cork Opera House is 'regrouping' following the announcement that indoor events will be limited to 50 percent capacity until January 9
Future of Cork panto up in the air

The panto industry is the biggest employer of large-scale theatre in Ireland and in an average year is responsible for selling bringing in around €9.8 million in revenue. 

Martha Brennan

The entertainment sector has been left reeling following the announcement earlier this evening that capacity would be reduced to 50 percent for indoor events until January 9.

One of the events that the people of Cork had been particularly looking forward to this Christmas might be in jeopardy, as organsiers of the Cork Opera House pantomime begin to "regroup".

This year's show, Nanny Nellie's Adventures in Pantoland, was due to begin this day next week.

"We know that this evening’s announcement from the Government is highly likely to affect patrons who have booked tickets to our panto, which is due to start on December 10," said Cork Opera House chief executive officer Eibhlín Gleeson.

"This is a hugely challenging time for everyone. We will need time to regroup and consult with our various stakeholders so that we decide how to proceed from here."

Ms Gleeson asked for patience in the coming days and said that staff will do their best to answer all queries as soon as possible.

"Our team will work very hard over the coming days to make the necessary decisions that need to be taken relating to panto and we will do our best to answer all queries," she said.

"As with every year with the Cork Opera House Panto, there has been huge interest in the show. Therefore, we know there will be many patrons who have questions at this time. 

"Please know that we will endeavour to answer your questions. However, our team is small and it might take us some time to come back to your individual queries - but we will get to you I promise."

In the meantime, people can keep an eye on the theatre's social media pages for further announcements.

Read More

‘The potential for a very serious crisis is obvious’: Taoiseach announces introduction of new restrictions  

More in this section

‘Think before you flush’: 120 wheelie bins of materials removed from pumping station in Cork town ‘Think before you flush’: 120 wheelie bins of materials removed from pumping station in Cork town
Nineteen Cork causes receive grant from supermarket giant Nineteen Cork causes receive grant from supermarket giant
Breaking: Man arrested in relation to murder of Frankie Dunne in Cork Breaking: Man arrested in relation to murder of Frankie Dunne in Cork
#panto#covid-19#restrictionsplace: cork opera house
‘The potential for a very serious crisis is obvious’: Taoiseach announces introduction of new restrictions  

‘The potential for a very serious crisis is obvious’: Taoiseach announces introduction of new restrictions  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more