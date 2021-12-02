Santa exempt from Covid-19 travel restrictions, Tánaiste confirms

Santa Claus will be exempt from any travel restrictions that may be imposed between now and Christmas Eve, the Tánaiste has confirmed.

Asked in the Dáil if he could assure children that they will have their toys on Christmas morning, Leo Varadkar confirmed the Government would "leave no stone unturned" in getting Santa safely to Ireland on Christmas Eve.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South-West Christopher O'Sullivan said: "The Tánaiste will also be aware, in his role as Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, that there is an issue with the supply chain in Ireland, the UK, Europe and right across the globe.

“I want the Tánaiste to reassure the children of Ireland that supply chain issue won’t affect Santa Clause and his team in Lapland and that we can secure a safe supply of goods and raw materials for Santa in his workshop so that he and his team can make toys for the children right across Ireland who have, for the most part, been absolutely excellent this year and that they will have their toys on Christmas morning.”

Responding to Deputy O’Sullivan’s question, the Tánaiste said that he wants to assure families and children that the matter “is in hand”.

“Santa, his wife, hos staff are fully vaccinated, will be exempt from any travel restrictions that have to be imposed between now and then and my Department, the Department of Trade, will leave no stone unturned and do absolutely everything we can to make sure that there’s no disruption to supply chains or any kind of trade rules or issues that could disrupt the delivery of presents on Christmas Eve which is now only three weeks away,” Mr Varadkar said.