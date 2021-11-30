Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 12:55

CUH records third highest number of patients waiting on trolleys nationwide

New figures show that Cork University Hospital was one of the three most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland this month
CUH records third highest number of patients waiting on trolleys nationwide

In total, 8,317 patients were waiting on trolleys in Ireland in November, a 110% increase from last year’s figure. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Martha Brennan

NEW figures show that Cork University Hospital was one of the three most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland this month, with a total of 726 people waiting on trolleys in the hospital in November.

Despite calls from the HSE Chief Executive for hospitals to cancel elective procedures on November 19, the figure is up from 688 people in October.

Following the release of the latest TrolleyWatch figures, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for the public and private healthcare systems to act as one to tackle overcrowding.

In total, 8,317 patients were waiting on trolleys in Ireland in November, a 110% increase from last year’s figure.

The highest numbers were seen in University Hospital Limerick (1,358) and Letterkenny University Hospital (1,067).

“Yet again, University Hospital Limerick, Letterkenny University Hospital, and Cork University Hospital have the highest number of patients on trolleys,” said INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“This is a consistent problem in these areas. We need to see bespoke plans from management on how they plan to tackle this problem as we enter the winter months.” 

Last month, the INMO said that the rising numbers of patients on trolleys in Cork were of particular concern after the Mercy University Hospital recorded double the number of patients waiting compared to October 2020.

“We need to see an increase in capacity and utilise the private hospitals. We are now at a stage where we need all of our health services including public and private to be acting as one,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha said in a statement today.

“With trolley numbers continuing to rise compared to 2020 and new variants entering the country, our nurses and midwives are exhausted before winter even begins. Our members are mentally and physically exhausted.”

Read More

Cork GP says it is vital to bring down positive Covid cases before start of festive season

More in this section

'Indoor spaces need to be well ventilated': Cork-based professors on protection from new Covid variant 'Indoor spaces need to be well ventilated': Cork-based professors on protection from new Covid variant
Woman to serve 18-months in prison for assault causing harm in Cork town Woman to serve 18-months in prison for assault causing harm in Cork town
Architect designing a commercial building Popular Cork coffee company granted permission to open new café
#trolleywatchplace: cork university hospitalplace: mercy hospitalorganisation: inmo
<p>Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Monday that it is "likely" the new Omicron variant is now in Ireland and there are already some suspected cases. Photo Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie</p>

Cabinet meet to discuss latest Covid restriction proposals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more