CUH records third highest number of patients waiting on trolleys nationwide

NEW figures show that Cork University Hospital was one of the three most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland this month, with a total of 726 people waiting on trolleys in the hospital in November.

Despite calls from the HSE Chief Executive for hospitals to cancel elective procedures on November 19, the figure is up from 688 people in October.

Following the release of the latest TrolleyWatch figures, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for the public and private healthcare systems to act as one to tackle overcrowding.

In total, 8,317 patients were waiting on trolleys in Ireland in November, a 110% increase from last year’s figure.

The highest numbers were seen in University Hospital Limerick (1,358) and Letterkenny University Hospital (1,067).

“Yet again, University Hospital Limerick, Letterkenny University Hospital, and Cork University Hospital have the highest number of patients on trolleys,” said INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“This is a consistent problem in these areas. We need to see bespoke plans from management on how they plan to tackle this problem as we enter the winter months.”

Last month, the INMO said that the rising numbers of patients on trolleys in Cork were of particular concern after the Mercy University Hospital recorded double the number of patients waiting compared to October 2020.

“We need to see an increase in capacity and utilise the private hospitals. We are now at a stage where we need all of our health services including public and private to be acting as one,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha said in a statement today.

“With trolley numbers continuing to rise compared to 2020 and new variants entering the country, our nurses and midwives are exhausted before winter even begins. Our members are mentally and physically exhausted.”