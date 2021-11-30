Cork GP says it is vital to bring down positive Covid cases before start of festive season

Speaking to The Echo, Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery said that, in order to bring case numbers down, people will need to reduce their social contacts and attendance at gatherings.
“Reducing social contacts and gatherings, unfortunately, is the main message to get across. The other measures that were recently introduced have had an effect. We need to bring down the numbers heading into December. The hope is that we don’t hit December with high numbers because of all the mixing, which could lead to a big hit like we had in January. I don’t see a big lockdown coming, but I can see some restrictions and some easing off of gatherings. That is prudent and sensible,” he said.
The comments from Dr Sheehan came ahead of a meeting of Cabinet today to discuss the situation facing the country.
More than 6,900 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the two weeks to November 25.