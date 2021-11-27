Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 10:27

1,000 Cork properties on vacant homes website

The county council is assessing the properties to determine if they are suitable for acquisition under the buy-and-renew scheme, which facilitates local authorities in repairing housing units that are then leased for social housing.
1,000 Cork properties on vacant homes website

The county council is assessing the properties to determine if they are suitable for acquisition under the buy-and-renew scheme, which facilitates local authorities in repairing housing units that are then leased for social housing. Pic; Larry Cummins

Almost 1,000 properties in Co Cork have been registered by members of the public with www.vacanthomes.ie.

The county council is assessing the properties to determine if they are suitable for acquisition under the buy-and-renew scheme, which facilitates local authorities in repairing housing units that are then leased for social housing.

Of the 987 properties logged on the www.vacanthomes.ie website in Co Cork, the local authority has determined that 73 reports are duplicates and 58 of the sites are now being brought back into use by Cork County Council or the owner.

123 properties are being pursued under the buy-and-renew scheme and a further 60 buy-and-renew acquisitions have been completed.

Cork County Council senior executive officer, Seamus De Faoite, said: “We continue to go through the logged properties to see if there are any possibilities of providing social housing through these housing units.”

Mr De Faoite said the buy-and-renew scheme, along with the repair-and-lease scheme, would remain in use for the coming years, despite phasing out general acquisitions, as outlined in the Housing for All document.

“While general acquisitions are being phased out, buy-and-renew and repair-and-lease schemes remain to be key pillars of the Housing for All plan.

“The way the Government is looking at this is that the carbon footprint of doing up an existing unit is one 10th of building a new unit, so it mightn’t be a possibility for all properties, but there are opportunities. So vacant property is and remains a vibrant pipeline for the delivery of new social housing units for us.”

In terms of the next five years, by 2026, over 3,000 social housing homes are to be constructed in Co Cork.

In 2022, the local authority hopes to build 560 homes for social housing, followed by 622 in 2023, 636 in 2024, 683 in 2025, and 697 in 2026, totalling 3,198 homes within the five-year period.

Read More

Cork local authorities to communicate about Lee to Sea greenway

More in this section

'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders 'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders
'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre 'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre
Measures to increase substitute teacher availability are ‘plasters on an open wound’ says Cork principal Measures to increase substitute teacher availability are ‘plasters on an open wound’ says Cork principal
housingcork county council
Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town

Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more