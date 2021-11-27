Cork company wins 'Technology Ireland Company of the Year' at prestigious awards 

CORK company Global Shares has been named ‘Technology Ireland Company of the Year’ at the 29th annual Technology Ireland Awards.

Global Shares manages employee stock plans for some of the world’s biggest companies. The company, headquartered in Clonakilty, has 17 offices worldwide and employs 550 people.

It is currently on track to exceed a $1 billion ‘unicorn’ valuation by 2024.

“Global Shares were ambitious from day one to be a disrupter in a large global marketplace,” Technology Ireland Director Una Fitzpatrick said at the awards event at the Westin Hotel, which was broadcast via live stream.

“Global Shares’ relentless focus on a sustainable culture of innovation, diversity, inclusion, professional development and wellness truly encompasses what it means to be the Technology Ireland Company of the Year.”

The Technology Ireland Awards was supported this year by platinum sponsors EY, and gold sponsors Fidelity Investments, Workhuman and Enterprise Ireland.