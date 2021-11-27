Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 09:52

Cork company wins 'Technology Ireland Company of the Year' at prestigious awards 

Cork company wins 'Technology Ireland Company of the Year' at prestigious awards 

Tim Houstoun, Chief Executive of Global Shares. Picture: Provision

Amy Nolan

CORK company Global Shares has been named ‘Technology Ireland Company of the Year’ at the 29th annual Technology Ireland Awards.

Global Shares manages employee stock plans for some of the world’s biggest companies. The company, headquartered in Clonakilty, has 17 offices worldwide and employs 550 people.

It is currently on track to exceed a $1 billion ‘unicorn’ valuation by 2024.

“Global Shares were ambitious from day one to be a disrupter in a large global marketplace,” Technology Ireland Director Una Fitzpatrick said at the awards event at the Westin Hotel, which was broadcast via live stream.

“Global Shares’ relentless focus on a sustainable culture of innovation, diversity, inclusion, professional development and wellness truly encompasses what it means to be the Technology Ireland Company of the Year.”

The Technology Ireland Awards was supported this year by platinum sponsors EY, and gold sponsors Fidelity Investments, Workhuman and Enterprise Ireland.

Read More

Coillte to meet with locals over land sale in Ballymartle Forest

More in this section

'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders 'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders
'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre 'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre
Measures to increase substitute teacher availability are ‘plasters on an open wound’ says Cork principal Measures to increase substitute teacher availability are ‘plasters on an open wound’ says Cork principal
cork business
Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town

Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more