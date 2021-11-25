Lidl in Cork town to reopen following major refurbishment project

A new Lidl store is set to open in Mitchelstown this December, creating four new jobs in the local community.

The store, which has undergone an extensive modernisation, will reopen on Thursday, December 2.

The Mitchelstown store will bring an investment of over €7.6 million to the local community and the four new posts will bring the total number of those employed at the store to 21.

The new 1,420-metre squared shop floor features larger aisles, higher ceilings and a bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries.

The store will also have PV solar panels, and include improved car park facilities with enhanced car park lighting, additional disabled, parent and child parking spaces.

Store Manager, Joseph Moynihan, said:

We are beyond delighted to finally be able to re-open the doors of our Mitchelstown store and welcome customers to experience the new features and the same great value.

“The team have worked exceptionally hard to have the store ready and as it's a few weeks away from Christmas, it is certainly set to be a busy period. We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new state-of-the-art store next week on Thursday the 2 December.”