Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 12:03

Lidl in Cork town to reopen following major refurbishment project

"The team have worked exceptionally hard to have the store ready." 
Lidl in Cork town to reopen following major refurbishment project

"We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new state-of-the-art store." 

Breda Graham

A new Lidl store is set to open in Mitchelstown this December, creating four new jobs in the local community.

The store, which has undergone an extensive modernisation, will reopen on Thursday, December 2.

The Mitchelstown store will bring an investment of over €7.6 million to the local community and the four new posts will bring the total number of those employed at the store to 21.

The new 1,420-metre squared shop floor features larger aisles, higher ceilings and a bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries.

The store will also have PV solar panels, and include improved car park facilities with enhanced car park lighting, additional disabled, parent and child parking spaces.

Store Manager, Joseph Moynihan, said: 

We are beyond delighted to finally be able to re-open the doors of our Mitchelstown store and welcome customers to experience the new features and the same great value.

“The team have worked exceptionally hard to have the store ready and as it's a few weeks away from Christmas, it is certainly set to be a busy period. We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new state-of-the-art store next week on Thursday the 2 December.”

Read More

'Go big or go home': Cork neighbour v neighbour in Battle of the Christmas Lights

More in this section

'Go big or go home': Cork neighbour v neighbour in Battle of the Christmas Lights 'Go big or go home': Cork neighbour v neighbour in Battle of the Christmas Lights
Garth Brooks promotes Croke Park concerts Garth Brooks to perform five Croke Park gigs
Man due to appear in court after being arrested at Cork Airport Man due to appear in court after being arrested at Cork Airport
CC RSA LAUNCH

'Think about how a driving ban would impact your  life': Drink driving campaign underway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more