'Go big or go home': Cork neighbour v neighbour in Battle of the Christmas Lights

Two neighbouring Cork families are set to go head-to-head for a festive battle.

The Murphys and the O’Mahonys have accepted a challenge to become Ireland’s Christmas champions as part of a new two-part Christmas series Battle of the Christmas Lights.

As part of the show, the two Cork families will face a number of festive challenges from Yuletide baking to building and decorating a Christmas tree within an hour time limit.

The final and most exciting of the challenges is The Big Light Up Challenge where the families must light and decorate the outside of their houses like never before, lighting up the nation for Christmas.

“We get on great with the O’Mahonys next door, we’re so lucky to have them as our neighbours, but that’s all on hold now, we’re in it to win it.

"Pride’s at stake like and the fantastic prize”, said Noreen Murphy- mum of Lily(11) and Danny(10), who leads the charge for the Murphys with the help of her sister, Áine.

“We love Christmas and we’re determined to be champions. Go big or go home, that’s the way I see it”, said Áine.

Jess O'Mahony and son Darcy in Battle of the Christmas Lights

Jess and Evan are team on team O’Mahony and they have their two children Harvey(6) and Darcy(2).

“We’re ready, we’re a great team and we work best under pressure. We won’t fall out with Noreen and her gang over this but we won’t go easy on them either. We got this,” said Jess.

The show was produced by Cork production company, Bo Media who teamed up with Virgin Media One and Homestore + More for the programme which airs on Saturday, November 27 and and Saturday, December 4 at 7pm on Virgin Media One.