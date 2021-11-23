Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 08:29

Raw sewage spotted in open water channels between Crosshaven and Carrigaline

At the Carrigaline Municipal District meeting, chaired by independent Councillor Marcia D’Alton, Crosshaven and Carrigaline councillors raised issues of sightings of raw sewage in open water channels.
Municipal District Officer Carol Conway said she would have a letter sent from the MD to Irish Water and the county engineer’s office in relation to the issue.

Roisin Burke

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh said there was sewage leaking in along the Point Road in Crosshaven.

“It was not even that far down the road, where it was coming out into the river there. So can we write to Irish Water? This is obviously a pipe that hasn’t been linked up to the mains and it probably should be, because it is in open view and the area is being used an awful lot as an amenity by a number of groups.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath supported the suggestion to write to Irish Water.

“It is a real issue, I certainly looked for the Point Road to be included in the main drainage scheme at the time but look, they told us they weren’t extending the network at the time, they were upgrading it but they weren’t extending it and that was the thing at the time.

“The Point Road is not included in the main drainage scheme, unfortunately, but that is something we need to push, because in this day and age, so close to the village, it isn’t acceptable to have raw sewage going in like that visibly.”

Mr McGrath said in relation to Carrigaline, the issue of raw sewage appearing in the water close to the town was “prevalent”.

“It is an issue and it is not acceptable. That is an area where the main drainage scheme did take place so I don’t know what it would be there.”

