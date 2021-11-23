Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Fota Wildlife Park opens new habitat

Fota Wildlife Park opens new habitat

Patrick O’Donovan, TD, Minister for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Michael McGrath TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in Fota Wildlife Park, Co Cork for the opening of the new Spider monkey habitat which was part-funded by the OPW. PIC Darragh Kane

Roisin Burke

FOTA Wildlife Park was deemed a “national institution” yesterday as it opened a new habitat for its spider monkey residents.

Patrick O’Donovan, minister of state with responsibility for the OPW, lauded the wildlife park as he opened the facility alongside Michael McGrath, the public expenditure minister, and other guests.

Speaking about the crisis of funding the park went through during the pandemic, when doors were closed and no income was being generated, Mr O’Donovan said it should be protected.

Mr O’Donovan said the OPW was there to support the important wildlife park and would continue to do so into the future.

Construction on the spider monkey habitat commenced in early 2020 but was suspended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The purpose-built house has been designed with environmental sustainability and animal welfare in mind.

The state-of-the-art house features a 4m-high ceiling that complements the animal’s natural behaviours.

The building has underfloor air-to-water heating and glass viewing areas so visitors may see the spider monkeys when they are indoors.

The upgraded enclosure has been enhanced by extending the island habitat — which is bordered by a water moat and accompanied by a new waterfall.

Read More

Cork-US flights may resume in a few years

More in this section

Man stabbed with scissors in Cork city flat; attacker jailed  Man stabbed with scissors in Cork city flat; attacker jailed 
Taoiseach: Primary school children could get Covid jab in the New Year Taoiseach: Primary school children could get Covid jab in the New Year
Dozens of assaults on gardaí in Cork this year  Dozens of assaults on gardaí in Cork this year 
fota wildlife
Cahirmee horse fair

No Covid cases detected in Cork Prison

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more