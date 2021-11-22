'The next phase starts from right here': Historic day as Cork Airport resumes operations 

TODAY marks a historic day for Cork Airport as it reopens following the completion of the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years.
The reconstruction of the airport’s main runway, completed on schedule and within budget in a 10-week construction period, will enable Cork “to reclaim its rightful place as the State’s fastest-growing and second-largest airport”, the CEO of Cork Airport’s parent company, daa plc, Dalton Philips said at a ceremony to mark the opening of the new-and-improved runway at the weekend.
“Cork Airport will continue to drive the economic growth and development of Cork and the south of Ireland into the future.
“The next phase starts from right here, where we’re standing today, and there’s no limit to where it can take us,” he continued.
The Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in Cork on Saturday to officially open the newly reconstructed main runway — a project he said that “future-proofs a critically important strategic asset” for many years to come.
Ms Naughton lauded the team at Cork Airport, who she said had been “unwavering in their focus on recovery and building a successful future for Cork Airport”.
In addition to rebuilding the main runway, upgrade works to the airport’s approach, airfield and ground lighting; runway edge and centreline lighting; and all its drainage and ducting systems have been completed.
The airport has stated that these investment projects have sustainability and green energy efficiency as a priority.