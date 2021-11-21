‘We will get to the US from Cork again,' Managing Director at Cork Airport says

The Managing Director at Cork Airport has spoken with confidence about the airport’s future saying he anticipates flights from Cork to the US may resume in the next few years.

Niall MacCarthy made the comments while speaking to The Echo at a ceremony yesterday to officially open the airport’s reconstructed main runway.

When asked if consideration had been given to extending the main runway, Mr MacCarthy said this was ruled out for a number of reasons.

“We’ll be able to reach the East Coast of the US on the existing runway.

“Large aircraft can use us but if we had gone for an extension we would have had to acquire land - we don’t own the land, environmental impact studies would have been a three/four year project.

“It’s all about bouncing back and we will get to the US from Cork again.

“We were flying to Rhode Island before and we’ll fly to New York - give it three or four years,” he said.

The reconstruction of the airport’s main runway (16/34), completed on schedule and within budget in a 10-week construction period, will enable Cork “to reclaim its rightful place as the State’s fastest-growing and second largest airport”, the CEO of Cork Airport’s parent company, daa plc, Dalton Philips remarked at yesterday’s ceremony.

“Cork Airport will continue to drive the economic growth and development of Cork and the south of Ireland into the future.

“The next phase starts from right here, where we’re standing today, and there’s no limit to where it can take us,” he continued.

Cork Airport reopens to the public tomorrow.

The first flight out off the revamped runway will be to London Heathrow at 07:45am.

Mr MacCarthy said there are currently 23 winter routes on offer at Cork Airport with 36 summer routes signed up.