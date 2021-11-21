Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 17:17

Cork climate campaigner shortlisted for Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Award

The Skibbereen native has a long history in activism. 
Cork climate campaigner shortlisted for Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Award

Saoi O’Connor (19) pictured with strong advocate for climate justice and former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson.

Amy Nolan

Cork climate activist Saoi O’Connor (19) has been shortlisted in the 'Young Humanitarian of the Year' category of the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards 2021 taking place at the end of the month.

Saoi, who hails from Skibbereen, has a long history in activism, making their first media appearance aged three as part of a Fair Trade campaign on St Patrick’s Day. 

Over the past four years, Saoi has committed to the fight to save the planet from the climate crisis every day. 

They began the ‘Fridays for Future’ strike in Cork city on January 11, 2019, outside Cork City Hall.

Since then Saoi has organised global youth strikes; spoken all over the country; lobbied politicians; been published extensively in national media; and, most recently, at COP26 in Glasgow.

Cork climate activist Saoi O’Connor (19) has been shortlisted for Young Humanitarian of the Year award for the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards 2021 taking place at the end of the month.
Cork climate activist Saoi O’Connor (19) has been shortlisted for Young Humanitarian of the Year award for the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards 2021 taking place at the end of the month.

Saoi previously shared that activism has become their life.

“It’s 24/7, a full-time job.

“It’s quite difficult when you’re operating in an adult world.

“But if we don’t do it now we may not have a future," they said.

Saoi has been dubbed ‘the Irish Greta Thunberg’ and is now friends with the renowned Swedish environmental activist.

The Young Humanitarian award seeks to recognise the extraordinary contribution of a young person or group of people who dedicates their extracurricular hours to being a visionary young leader for humanitarian causes. 

The prestigious annual Irish Red Cross Humanitarian honour nominated finalists across six categories and highlight the efforts of those who have given a voice to humanitarian issues. 

The work of the Irish Red Cross in Ireland, which was established in 1939, helps the most vulnerable people in Irish society.

"It is important that we honour and recognise the crucial work that is being done by humanitarians and their ongoing contribution to Irish society, which serves as a powerful example to all of us," Pat Carey, Chair of the Irish Red Cross, commented ahead of the awards on November 28.

"The Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards aim to celebrate these people and organisations, and highlight the amazing work that they do. 

"These awards are the highest honour given by the Irish Red Cross, in recognition of those who have dedicated their lives to exceptional humanitarian endeavours."

The other finalists in the Young Humanitarian category are Harry Nolan of the Enniscorthy Defibrillator Initiative and Joshua Deegan, founder of Brighter Thoughts Ireland; with a special mention for 4-year-old Zoey Coffey.

Read More

An Post announces rollout of e-vehicle fleet in Cork city

More in this section

National effort required to avoid lockdown, says Coveney National effort required to avoid lockdown, says Coveney
Irish Farmers Tractor Rally 'Farmers are reaching the end of their tether': Convoy of tractors descends on Dublin
Check your tickets: North Cork shop sells winning Lotto ticket making one person almost €1m richer Check your tickets: North Cork shop sells winning Lotto ticket making one person almost €1m richer
environmentcork people
‘We will get to the US from Cork again,' Managing Director at Cork Airport says

‘We will get to the US from Cork again,' Managing Director at Cork Airport says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more