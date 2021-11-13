An Post announces rollout of e-vehicle fleet in Cork city

An Post has announced the rollout of an e-vehicle fleet across Cork City, committing to an emission-free service to ensure the city centre is fully electrified with letter, parcel deliveries and collections.

CEO of An Post David McRedmond announced the news during a gathering of key Cork dignitaries, elected representatives and members of the business community on Friday.

The emission-free delivery service in Cork marks over 1,000 e-vehicles driving emission-free deliveries across the cities of Cork, Dublin, Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny and Waterford, with An Post being the first postal service in the world to deliver an emission-free postal service across five cities.

Lord Mayor of Cork City Councillor Colm Kelleher welcomed An Post’s ongoing commitment to building and supporting a more sustainable Cork.

An Post has been part of life and commerce in Cork for generations and has a long and a proud history of serving the community and supporting businesses in Cork.

“We know that An Post is transforming the way they do business in Cork having opened its Cork distribution centre which involved merging the two centres into one, allowing An Post to deliver on their promise to electrify the city fleet.

“An Post definitely plays their part and makes a real difference in the life of Cork right now and will continue to do so for generations to come.

“The series of investments being made by An Post in Cork, including the rollout of their e-vehicle fleet across the city, comes at a time when post offices are developing as important service centres for individual customers and SMEs particularly in relation to financial services and the growth of e-commerce.

An Post is playing a crucial role in Cork’s future as a sustainable city and Cork looks forward to continuing our work together towards a strong and sustainable network.

An Post also announced that it was awarded the accolade of being ranked the third most sustainable postal service across the globe by the industry’s trade body, the International Postal Corporation (IPC).

In further developments to their climate change action plan, An Post also announced the results of their carbon cutting solutions for their HGV fleet, using Hydro-treated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as truck fuel which will yield an estimated full-year reduction in C02 of 90% and save 265 tons of C02 on estimated emissions of 295 tons using Diesel.

Pictured are Joan Lucey, Vibes & Scribes

Speaking about the company’s climate change action plan Mr McRedmond said: “To be third in the world in our industry for sustainability is a great achievement for An Post, and for its owners and customers, the people of Ireland.

“Our sustainability strategy has always been about delivering results and driving action across the length and breadth of Ireland – whether that is in carbon reduction, building sustainable communities or building a fair and equitable workplace.

I’m proud of the staff at An Post who have achieved the transition to zero-emission fleets across all our cities.

Managing Director of An Post Retail Debbie Byrne said that the company recognises the value placed on cities such as Cork and being able to live, work and do business effectively.

“We are committed to building a sustainable and successful national post office network that is modern, relevant, re-invigorated and provides community banking on the doorstep for our customers, as well as an ever-expanding suite of mails and e-commerce products and services for SMEs.

“Our significant investment in online and digital ensures we can better meet the needs of our customers, coupled with our unique human touch through our trusted branches and Postmaster-run post offices,” she said.

Among the attendants at the event was the President of Cork Business Association (CBA) Eoin O’Sullivan, with the audience hearing from local Cork business leaders such as Rob Horgan of Velo Coffee and Joan Lucey, Managing Director of Vibes & Scribes who spoke about how An Post Commerce helped them transform their business and was their stalwart partner during the pandemic.