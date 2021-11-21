Check your tickets: North Cork shop sells winning Lotto ticket making one person almost €1m richer

Lotto players in Cork are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after one player scooped an incredible prize of almost €1 million.

The lucky winner matched five numbers and the bonus to win €996,216.

The winning ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the XL Shop on Emmet Street in Fermoy.

Shop owner Mark Keohane was delighted to receive the good news.

"The news certainly came as a nice surprise.

"This is the biggest prize that we have ever sold and with the majority of our customers being local, it’s great that one of them is now almost €1 million richer after last night’s draw.

"We have a team of seven here in the shop and we are all delighted for the winner – we wish them all the very best," he said.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 09, 14, 22, 32, 38, 42 and the bonus was 05.

Elsewhere in the country, Lotto players in Galway are also being urged to check their tickets after one player became the biggest winner of the night after scooping the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The National Lottery has said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store which sold the winning ticket tomorrow.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 05, 08, 12, 26, 40, 41 and the bonus was 32.

Over 184,000 Lotto players nationwide won prizes across the Saturday night Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

The two biggest winners from last night are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The Cork and Galway winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

There was no winner of the record €19.06 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday, meaning the prize rolls over for the 47th time.