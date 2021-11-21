Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 14:31

Check your tickets: North Cork shop sells winning Lotto ticket making one person almost €1m richer

The lucky winner matched five numbers and the bonus to win €996,216.
Check your tickets: North Cork shop sells winning Lotto ticket making one person almost €1m richer

Lotto players in Cork are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after one player scooped an incredible prize of almost €1 million.

Amy Nolan

Lotto players in Cork are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after one player scooped an incredible prize of almost €1 million.

The lucky winner matched five numbers and the bonus to win €996,216.

The winning ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the XL Shop on Emmet Street in Fermoy.

Shop owner Mark Keohane was delighted to receive the good news.

"The news certainly came as a nice surprise. 

"This is the biggest prize that we have ever sold and with the majority of our customers being local, it’s great that one of them is now almost €1 million richer after last night’s draw. 

"We have a team of seven here in the shop and we are all delighted for the winner – we wish them all the very best," he said.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 09, 14, 22, 32, 38, 42 and the bonus was 05.

Elsewhere in the country, Lotto players in Galway are also being urged to check their tickets after one player became the biggest winner of the night after scooping the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw. 

The National Lottery has said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store which sold the winning ticket tomorrow.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 05, 08, 12, 26, 40, 41 and the bonus was 32.

Over 184,000 Lotto players nationwide won prizes across the Saturday night Lotto and Lotto Plus draws. 

The two biggest winners from last night are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. 

The Cork and Galway winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

There was no winner of the record €19.06 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday, meaning the prize rolls over for the 47th time.

Read More

Lotto jackpot rolls over again after ‘unwinnable’ criticism

More in this section

'Every effort' will be made to alleviate pressure on the health service, Taoiseach says 'Every effort' will be made to alleviate pressure on the health service, Taoiseach says
Covid-19 in Cork: Deaths reported in each of the last 13 weeks  Covid-19 in Cork: Deaths reported in each of the last 13 weeks 
Injection stock Covid-19 latest: Almost 6,000 new cases as CUH and other hospitals brace for surge 
north corklotto
Holohon: Still time to reverse Covid trajectory

Holohon: Still time to reverse Covid trajectory

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more