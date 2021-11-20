Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 14:13

Covid-19 latest: Almost 6,000 new cases as CUH and other hospitals brace for surge 

As of Saturday morning, 118 people are in intensive care.
A booster programme is currently being rolled out by the HSE, with 550,000 jabs administered so far.

Dominic McGrath

A further 5,959 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, as the head of the HSE said the health service is “taking all mitigating actions” to help the country cope with a surge in infections.

Paul Reid, in a tweet on Saturday morning, said: “We’re surging across the whole health system and taking all mitigating actions.

“We value and appreciate everyone’s support.”

Mr Reid, chief executive of the HSE, said there are currently 640 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

Booster rollout

Health officials have in recent days expressed concern about the potential for a further rise in Covid-19 cases and the crippling effect it could have on the fragile health system.

Some hospitals, including CUH, already foresee the cancellation of elective treatments in the coming days as pressure builds.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, in a video posted on Twitter on Friday, said it was possible Ireland could record 200,000 cases of Covid-19 in December.

“The next few weeks will be difficult for everybody,” he predicted.

Earlier this week, the Government introduced a set of fresh measures it hopes will slow the spread of Covid-19.

This includes ordering that pubs, nightclubs and restaurants should now have a midnight closing time while people are also being asked to work from home if possible.

It will take several days for health officials to be able to say if the new measures are having the desired effect and if Ireland can avoid the return of tougher restrictions, which have not been ruled out by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

On Friday night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Anyone who is going to get Covid-19 in December has not yet been infected.

“Their infection is not inevitable and there is still time to prevent it by small changes in our behaviour.”

‘We’re at the pin of our collar’: Cork principals call for free antigen tests for teachers amid surging Covid-19 case numbers

coronaviruscork health
