'Midleton is at a standstill': Much-needed housing builds on hold due to lack of water infrastructure

A total of 130 council homes that have been approved for construction in Midleton are on hold due to a lack of water infrastructure and may not be progressed for another five years.

Seventy units that have been approved for Midleton Abbeywood are on hold along with 10 units at Midleton Avoncore and a further 50 units, including affordable housing units, at Midleton Broomfield as the council must wait for wastewater treatment works to be upgraded and progressed by Irish Water.

Speaking at the Southern Committee meeting at County Hall this week, Fine Gael Councillor Anthony Barry said it was a concern that these projects were on hold and potentially remain on hold for some time.

“We have two dates for connectivity, for Midleton it is 2023, and for the rest of Midleton 2026, before we see any significant movement on housing.

“My concern is that these projects are on hold at best 2023 and at worst 2026, have we got any indication on those projects?”

LOCATIONS

In response, Cork County Council Senior Executive Officer Seamus De Faoite said it was his understanding the delays depended on the exact location of the developments.

“My understanding is that it is dependent on what side of the railway line we end up developing on, but most of the hold-ups will be until 2026.”

Mr De Faoite said the delays were “frustrating” and talks were ongoing at a national level to find a solution.

“From the local targets perspective and from the housing dept perspective, it is very frustrating because Midleton is probably one of the areas where we have our greatest need.

“All I can say is we continue to work closely with Irish Water and the housing delivery office as well at a national level which is looking at projects that are getting held up and what the issues are.

“There is a high level of discussion ongoing between the housing delivery office and Irish Water so hopefully we might be able to progress things before that date.”

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Barry outlined that all housing developments were at a standstill in Midleton including commercial and individual projects.

Speaking at the Southern Committee meeting at County Hall this week, Fine Gael Councillor Anthony Barry said it was a concern that these projects were on hold and potentially remain on hold for some time.

“Midleton is completely at a standstill while we wait for these works to be carried out.”

Irish Water is in the process of building a pumping station and a pipeline to Carrigtwohill to ease the pressure and create capacity in Midleton for further development.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said phase one of the wastewater project would be complete by 2023, which would free up capacity in Midleton for short to medium term development and phase two would be complete by 2026 which would allow development in the longer term.

“Design works are ongoing for both phases and will require the satisfactory completion of planning, land acquisitions and procurement prior to works commencing.”