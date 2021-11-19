Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 14:33

Work starts on €6.8m Cork sewerage scheme 

The project is set to eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Lee.
The €6.8m investment will also involve the construction a new below-ground wastewater pumping station amongst other works. 

Sarah O’Dwyer

CONSTRUCTION has commenced on the almost €7m Inchigeelagh Sewerage Scheme.

The joint project by Irish Water and Cork County Council involves the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and sewerage infrastructure which will eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Lee.

New pumping station and treatment plant 

The €6.8m investment will also involve the construction a new below-ground wastewater pumping station, approximately 315m of new rising main to transport untreated wastewater from the pumping station to the proposed new wastewater treatment plant, approximately 110m of gravity sewer to transport untreated wastewater from Cois Na Coillte to the proposed wastewater treatment plant, and a 45m long outfall pipeline to safely discharge treated wastewater to the River Lee.

Glan Agua has recently begun construction and will be delivering the project on behalf of Irish Water. The entire project is expected to take approximately 14 months to complete.

Anthony Kavanagh, Wastewater Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water said: “We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in Inchigeelagh. 

"All of the new infrastructure has been sized to accommodate future population growth and the project will enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development into the future.

“Any person or business wishing to get a new connection to public wastewater collection infrastructure must contact Irish Water. You can make a pre-connection enquiry to establish whether a connection to the public network is feasible, where the connection can be made and any associated charges.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan said: “Cork County Council welcomes the commencement of this crucial project which is being progressed by Irish Water with the support of Cork County Council’s Capital Team. This new wastewater treatment plant will help to preserve the wonderful amenity of the Lee and its hinterland while allowing for sustainable development of the thriving community in Inchigeelagh.”

In Cork, Irish Water is also progressing plans to construct new wastewater infrastructure across the county where no sewage treatment existed before. Works are already underway in Castletownbere and future works are also planned for Ballycotton, Whitegate & Castletownsend, which are due to commence in 2022.

