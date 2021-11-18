Irish Water announces completion of project to end discharge of poorly treated waste in parts of Cork

Works on a new wastewater treatment plant that will serve the population of Baile Bhuirne (Ballyvourney) and Baile Mhic Íre (Ballymakeera), have been completed.

The project, which was carried out by Irish Water in partnership with Cork County Council involved the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, construction of an outfall pipe, upgrade works to the existing pumping station, a new rising main and decommissioning and demolition of the existing septic tank. The works were delivered by EPS on behalf of Irish Water.

Irish Water said that both areas had been previously served by overloaded and outdated wastewater treatment infrastructure which had necessitated a new wastewater treatment plant and network upgrades.

It said the new treatment plant will bring an end to the discharge of poorly treated waste and will improve the water quality in the receiving waters.

Infrastructure Delivery Lead, Seamus Glynn said: “We are delighted to announce the successful completion of this project which brings many benefits to the people of Baile Bhuirne and Baile Mhic Íre from an environmental, social and economic point of view.

“The project will enhance the water quality by ending the discharge of poorly treated waste in the area. The new wastewater treatment plant will also accommodate housing and other potential developments in the surrounding areas for years to come.

“The completion of this project reflects Irish Water’s commitment to the efficient delivery of critical infrastructure to support local communities. It is also another milestone in our €27 million investment into upgrading wastewater treatment in the Cork Mid-West area.

“We would like to thank the local residents and businesses for their support and co-operation as we carried out this project.”

The project upgraded several aspects of wastewater treatment and Irish Water say the new infrastructure is sized to accommodate future population growth of both villages and the surrounding areas and will act as a platform for social and economic development.

Irish Water is also progressing works on a number of other new wastewater treatment plants in mid-West Cork, investing over €27 million in the construction of new wastewater infrastructure in Dripsey, Coachford and Innishannon.

These projects are expected to be completed by late 2021/early 2022.